Man due in court following seizure of €160k of  cannabis in Cork

A man arrested in connection with a cannabis seizure in Cork on Friday night has been charged and is due to appear before the courts.

Gardaí attached to the Cork City Divisional Drugs unit, assisted by the drugs unit from Anglesea Street and Gurranabraher, seized cannabis valued at €160,000 during an operation over the weekend.

During the course of a search of a vehicle under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84, cannabis with an estimated street value of €40,000 was seized.

A man and a woman, both in their early 30s, were arrested at the scene and were taken to Gurranabraher Garda station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The woman has since been released.

A follow up search was conducted under warrant at Whitescross in Cork yesterday evening and gardaí said a further seizure of approximately €120,000 in cannabis was recovered at the location.

The drugs are to be sent for analysis.

Gardaí said this evening that the man in his 30s arrested in connection with the cannabis seizure of €160,000 following searches in Cork on Friday, has now been charged.

He will appear before Cork District Court tomorrow morning.