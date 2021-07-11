Ceremonies marking annual National Day of Commemoration take place in Cork and around the country

Ceremonies marking the annual National Day of Commemoration took place in Cork as well as around the country today.

The National Day of Commemoration remembers Irish men and women who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations.

The annual National Day of Commemoration Ceremony at Collins Barracks in Dublin was attended by President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar along with members of the Government; the Council of State; Dáil and Seanad Éireann; Diplomatic Corps; Judiciary and Northern Ireland representatives. JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY

Among the events which took place was a ceremony at Collins Barracks in Dublin where President Michael D Higgins laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland, after which one minute of silence was observed.

The event also marked the 100th anniversary of the truce in the Irish War of Independence between 1919-21.

More than 2,000 people were killed in the conflict between British forces and the IRA, before a truce came into effect at noon on July 11 1921.

The event was held in accordance with Covid-19 public health guidelines and was not open to members of the public.

Next of kin and relatives of those who died were invited, including relatives of the 1916 leaders.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin delivered a speech in which he said: “It is fitting that we remember here today all those Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations.

“On this day we recall the truce which came into effect 100 years ago. In particular we remember those who died in the War of Independence and subsequent conflict on this island.”

Piper Norman O’Rourke leads Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Mary Rose Desmond with Capt Denis Sheahan, Defence Forces Ireland, Gerry White, Chair of the Cork branch Western Front Association at a wreath-laying ceremony for the National Day of Commemoration in Fitzgerald Park.

Also in attendance at the event on Sunday was UK Ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston, church leaders and Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill as well as the DUP mayor of Derry City and Strabane Graham Warke.

In Cork, a wreath-laying ceremony took place for the National Day of Commemoration in Fitzgerald Park, which was attended by Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Mary Rose Desmond, Capt Denis Sheahan, Defence Forces Ireland, and Gerry White, Chair of the Cork branch of the Western Front Association.