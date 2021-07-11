Garda taken to hospital following collision in Cork

A motorist was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Cork this morning.
A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo:
"Emergency services and members of An Garda Síochána attended a road traffic collision on Sunday morning, July 11 at Maryboro Lower in Timoleague, Co Cork.
"The Garda was taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.
"These injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A technical examination is now underway at the scene. Local diversions are currently in place."