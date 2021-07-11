Garda taken to hospital following collision in Cork

A motorist was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Cork this morning.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo:

"Emergency services and members of An Garda Síochána attended a road traffic collision on Sunday morning, July 11 at Maryboro Lower in Timoleague, Co Cork.

"The single-vehicle collision, which involved a Garda motorcyclist on duty, occurred at approximately 10.30am."

"The Garda was taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

"These injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A technical examination is now underway at the scene. Local diversions are currently in place."