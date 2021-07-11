Castletownbere RNLI rescue injured yachtsman off Bere Island

CASTLETOWNBERE RNLI lifeboat was called to the assistance of an injured lone yachtsman on Saturday evening.

Castletownbere RNLI was launched on Saturday, July 10 just after 7.20pm to go to the immediate assistance of a lone sailor who had become injured on his yacht off Bere Island in West Cork

Castletownbere lifeboat was tasked by Valentia Coastguard Radio after a yacht approaching Lonehart Harbour on the southern side of Bere Island hit a rock and the sailor was thrown forward resulting in injuries to his face and leg.

He immediately radioed for help. The lifeboat ‘Annette Hutton’ was launched within minutes under the command of Coxswain Dean Hegarty. The other crew members onboard were Martin Cronin, Joe Cronin, John Paul Downey, Aaron O’Boyle, Donagh Murphy, and David O’Donovan.

At 7.40 pm the lifeboat located the yacht at Island’s End located at the easterly tip of Bere island in calm conditions. A member of the lifeboat crew was transferred aboard to rig a tow and the casualty was brought aboard the lifeboat to receive first aid.

Castletownbere RNLI Deputy Launching Authority, Felix O'Donoghue, paid tribute to the crew members:

“The crew are to be complimented for their very swift response. "

"The rescued sailor seemed to be in good spirits when expressing his gratitude.”

On arrival at Castletownbere RNLI Station, the injured man was met by paramedics from the ambulance service and he subsequently received medical assessment and attention. Meanwhile, members of the lifeboat crew motor sailed the yacht to a safe berth in Castletownbere harbour.