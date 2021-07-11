Two arrested after cannabis worth €160k seized in Cork

A man and a woman in their early 30s have been arrested by Cork gardaí following a seizure of €160,000 worth of cannabis.
During an initial search of a vehicle on Friday, cannabis with an estimated street value of €40,000 was seized.
The man and the woman were arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
A follow-up search was conducted under warrant at Whites Cross in Cork on Friday evening where a further seizure of approximately €120,000 in cannabis was recovered at the location.
The drugs will now be sent for analysis.
The man currently remains detained. The woman has since been released.
Investigations are ongoing.