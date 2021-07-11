Two arrested after cannabis worth €160k seized in Cork

A man and a woman in their early 30s have been arrested by Cork gardaí following a seizure of €160,000 worth of cannabis.

During an initial search of a vehicle on Friday, cannabis with an estimated street value of €40,000 was seized.

The man and the woman were arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Follow up search

A follow-up search was conducted under warrant at Whites Cross in Cork on Friday evening where a further seizure of approximately €120,000 in cannabis was recovered at the location.

Gardaí attached to the Cork City Divisional Drugs unit assisted by the Drugs unit from Anglesea Street and Gurranabraher seized cannabis valued at €160,000 during an operation on Friday

The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man currently remains detained. The woman has since been released.

Investigations are ongoing.