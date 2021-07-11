Gardaí called to disturbance outside Mercy University Hospital 

A man waved a stick over his head in a threatening disturbance outside Mercy University Hospital.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred shortly after midnight on April 27.

Gardaí were called to Mercy University Hospital. They arrived to find the accused outside on Henry Street causing annoyance to staff at the hospital and members of the public.

“He was waving a stick in the air and would not co-operate with gardaí,” Sgt. Davis said at Cork District Court.

Diane Hallahan said the accused man, Mariusz Berezecki, who is in his early 60s, used to come to court carrying a bag with all of his belongings as he literally had nowhere to stay.

“On this night he was going to the hospital in respect of his own treatment.

"He knows it is unacceptable. He does not have great recollection of it.

"He is very apologetic,” Ms Hallahan said.

The defence solicitor said there were no new outstanding cases against the accused.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he knew the accused from previous court appearances.

The judge said that in view of all the circumstances he would imposed a two-month suspended sentence on the threatening charge and a fine of €150 for the drunkenness.