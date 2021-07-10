Cork boat breaks world record following Arctic Circle Voyage trip

CORK boat Thunder Child II recently broke a world record following their Arctic Circle Voyage trip from Killybegs to Reykjavik Iceland.

The Thunder Child II boat was designed and built in east Cork.

It was designed and built by Youghal-based Safehaven Marine. The super-swift craft has been described as “a unique, hybrid hull design, asymmetrical catamaran, with a wave-piercing deep V mono-hull”.

The five crew members departed from Killybegs in Donegal at 3am on July 8 as they set out to try and set a UIM record for Ireland to Iceland, which is a distance of 1,500 kilometres.

Thunder Child II and her crew successfully achieved their world record attempt on Friday, July 9. They achieved their goal in just under 32 hours which represents a new world record time. In total they travelled 866 nautical miles averaging just over 30kts underway.

The five crew members of the Thunder Child II boat who recently achieved a world record following their Arctic Circle Voyage trip from Killybegs to Reykjavik Iceland. Pic credit: Safehaven Marine Twitter.

The crew members encountered their toughest leg of the journey in the North Atlantic where they were punching a head sea swell all the way.

The Thunder Child II boat is valued at over €1m and it is designed for high speed, with minimal turbulence.

Measuring 23 m in length, it has a 5.3 m beam and boasts a Hyuscraft hydrofoil system fitted between the two catamaran hulls.

Thunder Child II has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres, is powered by four Caterpillar 650hp engines with surface drive propulsion. It hits a top speed of 54 kts and has a 700+ knm range.

In July 2017 the 17-metre original Thunder Child previously set a record in circumnavigating Ireland, anticlockwise, via Rockall, in just over 34 hours.