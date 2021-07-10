Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 11:47

Cork Chamber awards seeking digital marketing legends

Cork Chamber president Paula Cogan with previous award winners Zuzana Brosnan, Raymond Kelleher, Brian Bowler and Susie Fitzgibbon. Picture: Darragh Kane

Breda Graham

CORK’S best digital marketing professionals are being invited to compete at the Cork Digital Marketing Awards 2021.

Hosted by Cork Chamber, the awards celebrate success and recognise the strategic, innovative and creative approaches that businesses are bringing to all digital platforms.

Over the last 16 months, digital marketing has been catapulted forward, with the pandemic acting as a catalyst and placing digital marketing at the core of company growth and survival.

Cork Chamber acting director of member services Deirdre Griffin said that recognising and celebrating success is “hugely important for teams and businesses”.

“The calibre of last year’s entries demonstrated to us that, when faced with unexpected challenges, creativity and innovation can flourish and we have certainly seen this across all digital channels.”

With 19 categories spanning across all digital platforms and allowing for various sized companies to enter, Cork businesses can showcase their digital innovations and achievements over the past 12 months, while also demonstrating the impact of digital marketing on their business growth.

The theme for this year’s awards is ‘digital marketing legends’. 

The awards will recognise the dedication demonstrated by businesses to tackle head on the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

“In 2020 we ran our first-ever virtual awards ceremony and, while unchartered territory, it was a huge success, with over 300 entries, and The Montenotte Hotel crowned overall digital titan 2020.

“We know we have a lot of legends in Cork and are excited to find our overall digital marketing legend 2021,” Ms Griffin said.

The closing date for entries is Wednesday, July 28.

For more details, visit corkchamber.ie.

