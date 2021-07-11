Getting the chop for a great cause: Cork teenager raises funds for charity

A CORK teenager raised a significant amount for charity and helped young people who who have lost their hair through illness by cutting 12in off her hair.

Bláthín Barry, a student of Skibbereen Community School, raised a total of €2,482 for LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, following her fundraising campaign.

Bláthín before and after the cut.

The 14-year-old was pleased to do her bit for charity.

“It is nice to give back to charity and do my bit for a great cause,” she said. “I got great support. I am very grateful. I wanted to raise as much money to help children who are most in need.”

The thoughtful West Cork teenager got her hair cut by Sinead and Bríd at Reflections Hair Salon in Schull. The 12 inches which were cut were recently posted to the Little Princess Trust in the UK.

They provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

Bláthín, who recently completed second year, is delighted children will benefit from her donation.

“The hair will be used to make wigs for children battling cancer. It is great to help out such a great cause.”