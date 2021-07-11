Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 09:02

Getting the chop for a great cause: Cork teenager raises funds for charity

Getting the chop for a great cause: Cork teenager raises funds for charity

Cork teenager Bláthín Barry recently cut 12in off her hair to raise funds for LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.

John Bohane

A CORK teenager raised a significant amount for charity and helped young people who who have lost their hair through illness by cutting 12in off her hair.

Bláthín Barry, a student of Skibbereen Community School, raised a total of €2,482 for LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, following her fundraising campaign.

Bláthín before and after the cut. 
Bláthín before and after the cut. 

The 14-year-old was pleased to do her bit for charity.

“It is nice to give back to charity and do my bit for a great cause,” she said. “I got great support. I am very grateful. I wanted to raise as much money to help children who are most in need.”

The thoughtful West Cork teenager got her hair cut by Sinead and Bríd at Reflections Hair Salon in Schull. The 12 inches which were cut were recently posted to the Little Princess Trust in the UK.

They provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

Cork teenager Bláthín Barry recently cut 12 inches off her hair to raise funds for the LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice. (not Blathin Barry)
Cork teenager Bláthín Barry recently cut 12 inches off her hair to raise funds for the LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice. (not Blathin Barry)

Bláthín, who recently completed second year, is delighted children will benefit from her donation.

“The hair will be used to make wigs for children battling cancer. It is great to help out such a great cause.”

More in this section

Gardaí called to disturbance outside Mercy University Hospital  Gardaí called to disturbance outside Mercy University Hospital 
Cork boat breaks world record following Arctic Circle voyage Cork boat breaks world record following Arctic Circle voyage
Green leaves of medicinal cannabis with extract oil Cannabis plants growing under LED lights found in search of Cork apartment 
Here comes the sun: Cork to feel the heat next week 

Here comes the sun: Cork to feel the heat next week 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more