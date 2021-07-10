Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 10:45

First gig in new 'portable venue' for Cork musician

Cork musician Áine Duffy has held her first gig out of her converted donkey box which she plans to travel around the country in.

Breda Graham

A Cork musician has held her first gig out of her converted donkey box which she plans to travel around the country in.

Áine Duffy performed at a private party for a friend in Ballycotton after converting a donkey box into a camper which doubles up as a stage in the hope that she would hit the road this summer and hold pop-up gigs along the way.

The idea came about during Covid-19 restrictions after all of her gigs and bookings were cancelled due to the virus.

She bought the donkey box, now known fondly as the Duffbox, from a woman in Enniskeane, painted it and fundraised for a battery-operated PA system.

“With restrictions, I couldn’t go too far but I eventually found this little donkey box I got off this lady.

“My friend just messaged me to say it was his birthday and [asked] were me and the Duffbox available to play in his garden by the sea in Ballycotton,” she said.

She said that she hopes she can hold similar events in the future.

“I had some of the best nights playing private parties or random pop-ups. You’d have a brilliant time and we’re still all going to be outside but we obviously have to be somewhat safe too,” she said.

Her next gig is set to be held outside Stranded Café in Garretstown on Saturday, July 31 with the hope to soon play in Clonakilty and Allihies.

“Even if they [the Government] say live music is back tomorrow, with all the events and all the planning required you can’t just go back out tomorrow so you have to plan for everything so this way I can manage it and start organising it now with people,” she said.

She said that the upcycled contraption “will be the source of many impromptu and pre-booked live shows that can literally take place wherever there's a patch of land”.

