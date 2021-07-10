Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 10:09

Cannabis plants growing under LED lights found in search of Cork apartment 

A Lithuanian national living in Cork was caught cultivating a small amount of cannabis for his own use. Stock image. 

Liam Heylin

A Lithuanian national living in Cork was caught cultivating a small amount of cannabis for his own use and now he has been convicted and fined for the offence.

Amandas Lukosevicius who lives at an apartment at Jacob’s Island, Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the apartment was searched on June 12 2020.

During the search, three cannabis plants were found growing under LED lights. They had an approximate value of €500.

The accused co-operated with the investigation and had no previous convictions.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said, “He was growing this for the purpose of using the material himself. 

"This was a very limited operation.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined the accused man €750 for cultivating the drug.

