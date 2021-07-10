Lord Mayor of Cork marks centenary of death of Cork IRA volunteer's death

THE Lord Mayor of Cork Colm Kelleher laid a wreath at the grave of Denis Spriggs in St Finbarr’s Cemetery yesterday morning to mark the centenary of the Cork IRA volunteer’s death.

The 19-year-old who lived on Strawberry Hill with his parents Mary and Denis Senior was the oldest of seven siblings.

Denis was a member of C Company, First Battalion, Cork No 1 Brigade of the IRA which he joined at the tender age of 16.

The Cork Volunteer was killed by British forces on July 9, 1921 having returned home to visit his family.

A British Army party arrested Denis in his parents’ home at midnight on July 8 and executed him on the spot after the military claimed he was shot while trying to escape.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kelleher said the wreath-laying was a ‘poignant’ event.

“I laid a wreath at the final resting place of Denis Spriggs on behalf of the Cork City Council to mark the 100th anniversary of his death after he was shot by crown forces. The event went well.

"It was very poignant."

The recently elected Lord Mayor of Cork said it is important we remember the contribution Denis made in the fight for Irish freedom.

"It is important as a city and as a society, we remember the young men and women who gave their lives in the cause of Irish freedom," he said.

Cllr Kelleher added: “It is nice to recognise the contribution Denis and his fellow comrades made in the fight for freedom. It is important we never forget these brave men and women.

“Covid has curtailed a lot of centenary events so I attended privately in my capacity as Lord Mayor. It is imperative that we mark such significant events albeit in a scaled-down manner."