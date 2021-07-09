Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 20:16

DPP yet to give directions about Cork city carjacking case

DPP yet to give directions about Cork city carjacking case

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused man in custody until July 23. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

Directions have not yet been given on whether the man accused of a carjacking in Cork City will face trial by judge and jury or summarily and he was remanded in custody for two weeks.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused man in custody until July 23.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions had not been given yet by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Detective Garda Caitriona Molloy arrested Martin Ring of 60 Bridevalley View, Upper Fairhill, Gurranabraher, Cork, and charged him with producing a knife at Redforge Road, Cork, on June 9 and a second charge of attempting to hijack a 2016-registered Toyota Yaris at the same time and place.

When cautioned that he did not have to reply but that anything he might say would be taken down and could be given in evidence, Ring replied, “I want to apologise to the girls. It’s not like me. I’m really sorry.” 

Ring appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

So far he has not applied for bail.

It was reported previously that shortly before midnight on Wednesday, June 9, a man approached a woman sitting in her car on the Redforge Road in Blackpool, and that he was armed with a knife and threatened the woman and demanded that she get out of her car. The woman did get out of the car but took the keys with her so that when he got into her car he was unable to start it.

After allegedly threatening the woman once again to hand over her keys to him he eventually dropped the knife and fled the area.

More in this section

Event to take place in Cork to commemorate the lives of children killed in Gaza Event to take place in Cork to commemorate the lives of children killed in Gaza
Family of former Lord Mayor of Cork 'heartbroken' following death of father Family of former Lord Mayor of Cork 'heartbroken' following death of father
Global drugs survey Court hears cocaine found in North Cork farmyard; man refused bail after leaving country following the search 
cork court
Taoiseach confident of his position despite results in Dublin Bay South by-election

Taoiseach confident of his position despite results in Dublin Bay South by-election

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more