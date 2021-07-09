DPP yet to give directions about Cork city carjacking case

Directions have not yet been given on whether the man accused of a carjacking in Cork City will face trial by judge and jury or summarily and he was remanded in custody for two weeks.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused man in custody until July 23.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions had not been given yet by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Detective Garda Caitriona Molloy arrested Martin Ring of 60 Bridevalley View, Upper Fairhill, Gurranabraher, Cork, and charged him with producing a knife at Redforge Road, Cork, on June 9 and a second charge of attempting to hijack a 2016-registered Toyota Yaris at the same time and place.

When cautioned that he did not have to reply but that anything he might say would be taken down and could be given in evidence, Ring replied, “I want to apologise to the girls. It’s not like me. I’m really sorry.”

Ring appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

So far he has not applied for bail.

It was reported previously that shortly before midnight on Wednesday, June 9, a man approached a woman sitting in her car on the Redforge Road in Blackpool, and that he was armed with a knife and threatened the woman and demanded that she get out of her car. The woman did get out of the car but took the keys with her so that when he got into her car he was unable to start it.

After allegedly threatening the woman once again to hand over her keys to him he eventually dropped the knife and fled the area.