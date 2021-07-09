Event to take place in Cork to commemorate the lives of children killed in Gaza

A ‘family event’ to commemorate the lives of 66 innocent Palestinian children killed in 11 days of bombing by Israeli forces in Gaza this year will be held on Saturday at 2pm, in front of the Grand Parade Library.

The aim of the event, organised by Cork Palestine Solidarity Campaign, is to mourn the tragic and senseless killing of these children in solidarity with the families of Palestine.

There will be a variety of child-centred events; A simple ceremony where flowers are dropped into the River Lee from the footbridge connecting Grand Parade to Sullivan’s Quay. The names and ages of the children will be read out, by a Palestinian living in Cork City.

At least 66 children were killed in Gaza, many more have been injured, even more are completely traumatised. Entire multi-story apartment blocks have collapsed with whole families buried.

The Cork Palestine Solidarity Campaign, (CPSC) now in its twentieth year, has been the rallying point for people in Cork City and County, who are concerned about Palestinian human rights. CPSC passionately wants to draw attention to the ongoing violence by Israel towards Palestine when only in May this year 66 children were killed and 47,000 people’s homes were partially or completely destroyed.

CPSC said: “It is ridiculous that it can be ‘business-as-usual’ with a country such as Israel that has literally imprisoned 2 million people in the densely packed strip of land that is Gaza. There are 1 million children living in Gaza. Their future hopes and dreams are shattered by a totally human-made catastrophe.” CPSC invited Simon Coveney to write a brief message for the children of Ireland, however, the organisation said he has not responded.