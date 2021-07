Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

There are 34 patients on trolleys in the emergency department, according to INMO figures.

University Hospital Galway is next busiest with 25 patients on trolleys, followed by University Hospital Limerick with 22.

There are 12 patients on trolleys at the Mercy.

Nationally, 261 admitted patients are waiting for beds.

211 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 50 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.