Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 07:19

'Go f*** yourself': Man jailed after obstructing Garda drugs search

'Go f*** yourself': Man jailed after obstructing Garda drugs search

A YOUNG man who put a plastic zip-lock bag containing residue of white powder in his mouth in an effort to conceal it from gardaí has been jailed for three months for that obstruction. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A YOUNG man who put a plastic zip-lock bag containing residue of white powder in his mouth in an effort to conceal it from gardaí has been jailed for three months for that obstruction.

Evan Hurley of Ballinure Lawn, Mahon, Cork, pleaded guilty to obstructing the drugs search.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the offence.

Just before midnight on June 1, gardaí saw Evan Hurley on the South Mall in Cork City.

The young man turned his back to gardaí and appeared to place something in his mouth.

Suspecting that he may have had drugs in his possession, the gardaí notified him they were going to carry out a drugs search.

“He spat out a small zip-lock plastic bag with white powder and saliva,” said Sgt Lyons.

“Evan Hurley was slurring his words and said: ‘Go f*** yourself… f*** off you c***’.”

As well as admitting obstruction of the drugs search, he also pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

He also pleaded guilty to a drunkenness charge related to an incident at Kennedy Park on Victoria Rd when gardaí woke him up when they responded to a call about his welfare when he was drunk on a park bench.

He had 25 previous convictions for the drunkenness charge and 20 counts for threatening behaviour.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused man was serving an 18-month sentence imposed recently at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Buttimer told the court that Hurley co-operated in the investigation of these new matters, and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

More in this section

Joy in Cobh as landmark sculpture is restored to former glory following theft incident Joy in Cobh as landmark sculpture is restored to former glory following theft incident
Cork primary school wins Class of the Year award in the annual Junior Entrepreneur Programme Cork primary school wins Class of the Year award in the annual Junior Entrepreneur Programme
Joshua Allen's sentencing for drug possession charge adjourned Joshua Allen's sentencing for drug possession charge adjourned
cork court
Alcohol Drinking - Stock

Pubs in Cork voice frustration as vaccine pass system looks like the 'only show in town'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more