LATEST: Demolition company to make nearby structures safe following building collapse in Cork 

Structural assessment is still taking place at the site of a partial building collapse in north Cork.

Emergency services and local authority staff were called to the scene on Main Street in Mitchelstown yesterday, after being alerted to the partial building collapse at around 6pm.

The street is currently closed but a Cork County Council spokesperson told The Echo it is expected to reopen later today.

Mitchelstown partial building collapse Picture: Cork County Council

"The road is currently closed to continue structural assessment of the property(s) in question," the spokesperson said.

"The building owner has engaged the services of a demolition company to make safe all structures in the vicinity.

"It is expected that the road will be open to through traffic from around 16:00 this evening with a short single lane closure in place using a ‘yield’ traffic management system."

Last night a garda spokesperson confirmed that houses on either side of the building had been evacuated but no injuries have been reported as a result of the collapse.