Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 12:24

LATEST: Demolition company to make nearby structures safe following building collapse in Cork 

LATEST: Demolition company to make nearby structures safe following building collapse in Cork 

The scene of the collapse on Main Street in Mitchelstown. 

Structural assessment is still taking place at the site of a partial building collapse in north Cork. 

Emergency services and local authority staff were called to the scene on Main Street in Mitchelstown yesterday, after being alerted to the partial building collapse at around 6pm.

The street is currently closed but a Cork County Council spokesperson told The Echo it is expected to reopen later today. 

Mitchelstown partial building collapse Picture: Cork County Council
Mitchelstown partial building collapse Picture: Cork County Council

"The road is currently closed to continue structural assessment of the property(s) in question," the spokesperson said. 

"The building owner has engaged the services of a demolition company to make safe all structures in the vicinity.

"It is expected that the road will be open to through traffic from around 16:00 this evening with a short single lane closure in place using a ‘yield’ traffic management system." 

Last night a garda spokesperson confirmed that houses on either side of the building had been evacuated but no injuries have been reported as a result of the collapse. 

Read More

Latest: Emergency services responding to partial building collapse in Cork town 

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Community service and suspended jail term for man in court on multiple drug possession charges
Garda stock Gardaí advising people to 'park smart' when visiting coastal and scenic locations
Bin Collections Cork people reminded of waste responsibilities 
north corkcork construction
Two million people in Ireland now fully vaccinated

Two million people in Ireland now fully vaccinated

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more