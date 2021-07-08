Community service and suspended jail term for man in court on multiple drug possession charges

A man facing sentence for multiple drug possession charges was due great credit for spending ten months in residential treatment, the judge said.

All of Richard Barry’s offences now before Cork District Court date back to 2019.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the various charges.

Gardaí witnessed a man with a suspected deal of heroin in his hand and he refused to co-operate with a search and placed the drug in his mouth and swallowed it.

On another occasion he was caught with cannabis for his own use on the Irish Distillery walkway from North Mall to the Mardyke.

He was caught with heroin for his own use at St Vincent’s hostel on Anglesea Terrace, which he handed over to gardaí.

And in a fourth incident – again occurring on a date in 2019 – he was caught with ecstasy (MDMA) for his own use.

Eddie Burke, solicitor said that these drugs offences all occurred at least two years ago.

Mr Burke said that in August last year the defendant went into a residential drug treatment programme and remained there for ten months, only coming out last month.

“He is now in B&B organised through St Vincent’s. He is clean of all narcotics except for prescribed medication for anxiety.

“He is 29 years old and originally from Cobh. I am not sure if he has ever worked,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said great credit was due to Richard Barry for spending ten months in the residential treatment programme.

The judge also said that getting into work would probably benefit the accused. He imposed a community service order on the accused and also imposed a ten-month suspended jail term.