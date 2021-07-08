Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 09:15

Two million people in Ireland now fully vaccinated

Simone Grant, supervising pharmacist at Phelans Pharmacy, Blackrock Hall, Cork, who was administering the Covid-19 vaccine in the pharmacy. Picture Denis Minihane.

Cate McCurry

Two million people in Ireland are now fully vaccinated, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin also said that 70% of adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

He praised HSE staff and volunteers for their work in rolling out the country's vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, later on Thursday, representatives from the hospitality sector will hold another meeting with Government officials about the reopening of indoor dining.

Restaurants Association of Ireland chief executive Adrian Cummins said industry representatives are "inching towards an agreement to get indoor dining from the 19th July".

But he added: "More work is needed to get a workable, robust and viable solution."

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the use of antigen testing in the reopening of indoor hospitality is being examined, but that it would be going against public health advice.

He said a memo is likely to go to Cabinet next week about the resumption of indoor hospitality.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the country is continuing to see an increase in the incidence rate of Covid-19.

"It is important that we do as much as possible to control the spread of the disease as the vaccination programme opens to all adults over the age of 18," he said.

"The continuing high levels of adherence to the public health advice, high levels of vaccine uptake and community engagement with testing centres around the country are all reasons to be positive.

"If you display any symptoms of Covid-19, it is important that you isolate straight away and come forward for a PCR test."

