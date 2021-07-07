Covid cases rise as Chief Medical Officer urges people to follow public health advice

Almost 600 new Covid cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said there were 581 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and of 8am Wednesday, 60 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 17 were in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr. Tony Holohan said it was important at this time to adhere to public health advice in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

“We are continuing to see an increase in the incidence rate of Covid-19, and so, it is important that we do as much as possible to control the spread of the disease as the vaccination programme opens to all adults over the age of 18.

“The continuing high levels of adherence to the public health advice, high levels of vaccine uptake and community engagement with testing centres around the country are all reasons to be positive. If you display any symptoms of COVID-19, it is important that you isolate straight away and come forward for a PCR test.”