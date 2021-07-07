Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 20:18

Man who shouted at gardaí and patrons on busy Cork street fined over behaviour

The man pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and also being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

Patrons of premises on Princes Street in Cork who were drinking outside had to contend with a man who got drunk and aggressive and abused gardaí who arrived to deal with the rumpus.

Sergeant Pat Lyons described the scene that occurred shortly after 8 p.m. as families were enjoying the outdoor facilities in the area.

“Gardaí were called as it was alleged that a man had pulled his shirt off and he was aggressive with members of the public.

“Kevin O’Flynn was extremely aggressive and shouted at gardaí, ‘Ye fat c***s, ye do f*** all with your big f***ing wages’,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Kevin O’Flynn also said that they should be out arresting members of a named family in Cork.

The defendant who appeared before Cork District Court was also shouting at a woman in a group close to where he had been on Princes Street on that evening on June 5. He shouted at her, ‘F*** you, you foxy bitch.” 

23-year-old O’Flynn of Glantane, Mallow, County Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and also being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

He had a previous conviction for each of these offences before and one for refusing to leave the scene of a disturbance.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “The background was that he was socialising in town with one or more friends and there was banter with people at an adjacent table but it became unpleasant at a certain point in time. He felt he was being slagged by the other group.”

Judge Olann Kelleher asked, “Were these people dining on Princes Street?” Mr Buttimer said they were drinking.

The solicitor said O’Flynn had some depression-related condition. He had been off drink for 15 months and had a slip around this time. He is back off drink again now and he is working, Mr Buttimer said.

“He wishes to apologise for his behaviour,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Kelleher fined O’Flynn €250 for his threatening behaviour and €100 for the drunkenness but warned about the possibility of further convictions: “You will be in custody if you have another one.”

