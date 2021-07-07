Emergency services responding to partial building collapse in Cork town 

Emergency services and local authority staff are this evening responding to a partial building collapse in a Cork town.

Cork County Council said that its staff are currently responding to the incident on Main Street in Mitchelstown.

No injuries have been reported, it said.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

