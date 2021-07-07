'Ireland is on the cusp of a genuine revolution': Green-energy facility planned for Bantry Bay

A GREEN-ENERGY facility is to be developed at Bantry Bay, in a joint venture between two companies.

Global firm Zenith Energy and Cork company EI-H2 have come together for the project, which will produce green hydrogen and green ammonia.

It is envisaged that the 3.2GW (gigawatt) facility will have the capacity to reduce Irish carbon emissions by 2.4m tonnes a year. It will be located on Zenith’s Bantry Bay terminal.

The location was chosen because of its proximity to some of the most productive off-shore locations for wind-generated electricity.

First phase

The first phase of the project will be the construction of a scalable, green hydrogen-production facility, up to 2.7GW in capacity. The second phase involves the construction of a 500MW (megawatt) green ammonia facility, using the green hydrogen from the first phase. It is envisaged that the green-energy output from the facility will be used not just in Ireland, but internationally. The plan is that it will help place Ireland on the green-energy export map.

A feasibility study will take place over a 12-month period, after which the companies will lodge an application for planning permission.

It is hoped that the facility will be up and running by 2028.

Ellen Ruhotas, managing director of Zenith Energy, said: “This partnership is an excellent opportunity for our Bantry operations, for the local community, and for Ireland as a country. For many years now, our Whiddy Island operation has supported the security of Ireland’s energy supply.

“This new, joint venture will see Zenith Energy take a pioneering role in the development of a new green-energy industry for Ireland,” Ms Ruhotas said.

“Critically, our green hydrogen and green ammonia-production plans align with government and EU policy for meeting the region’s 2050 climate action goals.”

Pearse Flynn, founder of EI-H2, said, “Ireland is on the cusp of a genuine green revolution. Instead of waiting for someone else to decarbonise our country, we are looking to develop domestic ways of making a real difference. With a renewable source of off-shore wind and water, we can produce real fuel alternatives to help industry and commercial customers reduce their carbon footprint.”

EI-H2 recently announced plans for Ireland’s first green hydrogen facility, in Aghada.