'We're going to miss a lot of seasonal workers': Cork businesses worried about finding staff

BUSINESS owners in the hospitality industry in Cork have expressed concerns over difficulties in hiring experienced staff.

Cork City chairman of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) Michael O’Donovan said members had found it “very difficult” to rehire staff ahead of what should have been the reopening of indoor dining on Monday, before Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the decision to delay reopening indoor hospitality for pubs and restaurants.

Speaking to The Echo, he said that it was going to be “hard to get the trust of staff to come back to work again when the same scenario could happen again”.

Mr O’Donovan, who owns the Castle Inn on South Main Street, said: “I think people found it very difficult to rehire last week and the week before for Monday’s reopening, and I think it’s going to be a really difficult thing because most people last week were told they’d go back on the pandemic unemployment payment [PUP], so it’s very hard to convince those staff to come back in for July 19 or for a date in the future after that.

Finding work elsewhere

“A lot of the part-time staff that would work in hospitality during the summer would be in college or doing courses and taking a break in the summer to work.

“They’re now not going to come back to us at the end of July because they’ll have already got jobs in other sectors, so we’re going to miss a lot of seasonal workers,” he said.

Mr O’Donovan said that the proposed Covid-19 certificate to prove that people have been fully vaccinated against the virus would “cause a lot of problems”, including the need for a full-time staff member to help manage the system on the ground.

Catherine O’Riordan, who co-owns Dan Lowrey’s Tavern on MacCurtain Street with her husband Anthony, said many business owners in the industry were finding themselves in the same situation in relation to staff.

She said that there were a couple of reasons for this, including that some people were in receipt of the PUP and may receive more on the payment than at work.

Talks continue

Talks about the return of indoor hospitality took place on Monday afternoon between Government and industry representatives. They are set to reconvene tomorrow with a view to finalising proposals on a re-opening plan.

Michael McGrath, the public expenditure minister, said the Government was “anxious” to see indoor dining reopen as soon as possible.

He said: “We have a process now in place where there are intensive discussions under way with the [hospitality] sector and, as a Government, we are really anxious to see the resumption of indoor dining, and indeed other indoor activities, within the parameters of what is safe.”