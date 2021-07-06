CUH consultant to chair expert advisory group on rapid testing

A Cork consultant is set to chair an Expert Advisory Group on Rapid Testing established by the Minister for Health.

Minister Stephen Donnelly announced on Tuesday that the group will be chaired by Professor of Infectious Diseases and consultant at Cork University Hospital (CUH) Mary Horgan.

Details of the group’s remit and membership were formally approved by Cabinet on Tuesday.

The group will support and advise Government departments, who are responsible for progressing pilots and the rollout of rapid tests in their respective sectors and will also be responsible for communicating to the general public.

Minister Donnelly said he is “hugely grateful” to Professor Horgan and the other experts on the group for supporting the initiative at what he described as “a pivotal time for this country”.

This Expert Advisory Group (EAG) on Rapid Testing is tasked with supporting and advising Government departments seeking to pilot and/or deploy rapid tests. I firmly believe rapid tests have a greater role to play in our fight against Covid.

Speaking about her appointment as chair, Professor Horgan said: ”As Covid-19 will be with us for some time, we need to use every tool available to us to live safely.

“Our public health measures provide layers of protection against a virus that continues to surprise us. Rapid testing should be considered an additional layer to the existing measure that protect us such as vaccination, PCR testing, face masks, contact tracing and social distancing.”

The group has a membership of ten people and also includes Kingston Mills, Professor of Experimental immunology, Trinity College Dublin; Niamh O’Beirne, HSE National Lead for Testing and Tracing; and Rachel Kenna, Assistant Secretary and Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health among others.