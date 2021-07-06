Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 18:36

Cork Craft & Design launches Cork Craft Month programme

Cork Craft & Design launches Cork Craft Month programme

Launching the 2021 programme for Cork Craft Month this August is jeweller and Cork Craft & Design member Eimear Crowley, Grá Na Trá with Waterfall’s Ellie O’Farrell (aged 3). Picture Darragh Kane.

Cork Craft & Design has launched its 2021 programme for Cork Craft Month which will showcase the best of contemporary Irish craft this August.

A line-up of over 70 workshops, masterclasses, artist talks, trails and demonstrations is taking place throughout the month.

Featuring both physical and online events, along with free family-friendly activities, the events and activities will provide opportunities for people to explore the best of local artisan crafts.

LLaunching the 2021 programme for Cork Craft Month this August is woodturner and Cork Craft & Design member John O'Shea. Picture Darragh Kane

Reflecting on the past year, Cork Craft Month’s 2021 showcase exhibition will share craftwork inspired by the lockdown, with the Baile/Home opening in Working Artist Studios in Ballydehob on July 31.

As part of the Cork Craft Month, Cork Craft & Design’s shop at St Patrick’s Mills in Douglas will host two Made in Cork craft and food markets on August 8 and 29, while Douglas Village Shopping Centre will be the setting for the collaborative exhibition of furniture makers, ceramicists and potters, From The Earth.

Launching the 2021 programme for Cork Craft Month this August is jeweller and Cork Craft & Design member Eimear Crowley, Grá Na Trá. Picture Darragh Kane.

The Gallery @No.46 on Grand Parade will host Emerge, a showcase for up-and-coming Cork crafters which will include graduating students from CIT Crawford College, Coláiste Stiofáin Naofa, St John’s Central College, Kinsale College and Skibbereen College of Commerce.

Operations Manager at Cork Craft & Design, Carol Walsh, said: “The pandemic has been a challenging time for crafters, but the lockdowns of the last year have also created opportunities that we never could have imagined before.

“Being at home allowed space to focus, to be creative, and to try new things. 

Finding the positives of the past 16 months, our 110-strong membership have built online communities through social media, took the time to hone their skills, and responded to a changing world through their art.

“The energy and vision of our members was so instrumental to the success of last year’s festival as we pivoted online with them, and we are eager to build on that this year through our online exhibition and digital workshops.

“We are also excited about our physical events. Following Government guidelines, we welcome the public to our workshops, exhibitions, artist talks and demonstrations where they can connect directly with local crafters, see the fruits of the creativity of the last year, and even learn some new skills themselves.” 

The full programme for Cork Craft Month is available at corkcraftanddesign.com.

Cork Craft Month will also look to repeat the success of last year’s virtual festival, with an online shop opening this Friday where people can see and purchase local craftwork direct from corkcraftanddesign.com.

