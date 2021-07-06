Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 18:26

Man who scammed Cork couple out of €3k for work in garden given suspended sentence

Martin Enright of Teach Mhuire, Roxboro Road, Limerick, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to the charge of theft by deception. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 54-year-old man based in Limerick caused a lot of distress for a couple in Cork by scamming them out of €3,000 cash for a job in their garden that he never even started.

Martin Enright of Teach Mhuire, Roxboro Road, Limerick, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to the charge of theft by deception.

Judge Olann Kelleher read the victim impact statement that was handed into court and then commented, “He created havoc for this couple. He ran away with €3,000, caused enormous distress."

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the defendant went to the injured parties’ home at White’s Cross and they gave him €3,000 by way of deposit for a boundary fencing work that was to cost a total of €5,000.

“He arrived to check the job. The injured parties paid him the €3,000 for the purchase of materials.

“He never carried out the works. He returned the €3,000 today,” Sgt. Davis said.

Defence solicitor, Simon Kelly, stressed the facts that the defendant had no previous convictions of any kind and had gathered the full amount of compensation for the victims.

Judge Kelleher said the couple who had illness in the family had to wait until now – just over a year later – to get their money back and that it caused them a lot of difficulties.

Mr Kelly, solicitor, said, “This man was in a chronic gambling and alcohol addiction. He went into residential care in Bruree. He has turned his life around. He has not been drinking or gambling since.” 

Judge Kelleher said, “These people were very upset. They were out their money for (one year) and they are getting it back today. The offence carries a custodial sentence.

“He was in a position of trust and he stole hard-earned money from the couple who had illness in their family causing huge distress and concern. Paying the money today saves him from prison. I also take into consideration that he undertook some treatment sentence.” 

The judge then imposed a four-month suspended sentence on Martin Enright.

The charge to which he pleaded guilty stated that on June 4 2020 at Ballincrokig, White’s Cross, he did dishonestly by deception induce a woman to provide €3,000 as a deposit to purchase materials and carry out work to a garden fence, with none of the materials being purchased and none of the agreed work being carried out, with the intention of making a gain for himself or another person.

