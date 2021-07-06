Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 18:18

Warrant issued for arrest of Cork woman involved in disturbance who told gardaí: ‘I hope I give ye coronavirus’

The woman accused of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger to herself or others failed to show up in court for the case against her.

Liam Heylin

A young Cork woman involved in a drunken disturbance at the beginning of the first Covid lockdown last year threatened gardaí saying – “I hope I give ye Coronavirus.” 

Sergeant Shane Bergin gave evidence of the incident at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher directed that the case should go ahead without the defendant – 25-year-old Vicky Taylor of Cherry Lawn, Blackrock, Cork.

Sgt. Bergin said the incident occurred at 1.10 a.m. on March 18 2020.

Gardaí went to O’Reilly’s garage on Watercourse Road where they encountered Vicky Taylor.

“She was throwing her arms in the air and acting in a very aggressive manner.

“She was shouting at us telling us to f*** off and saying, ‘I hope I give ye Coronavirus’,” Sergeant Bergin said.

The young woman had to be arrested for her own safety and the safety of others on the night. She was charged with the threatening and drunkenness offences.

Sgt. Bergin said the defendant had visible cuts and bruises when gardaí arrived at the forecourt of the service station.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted the young woman on the two public order offences and issued a warrant for her arrest so that she can be brought to Cork District Court for sentencing.

