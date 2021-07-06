One of 12 men involved in street fight in Cork sentenced for his part in 'frightening scene'

Traffic was brought to a standstill at a busy junction in Ballincollig in the middle of the day when up to twelve young men got involved in a street fight.

“This was a very serious matter,” Judge Olann Kelleher said at Cork District Court.

“It happened at 3.30 in the afternoon. It was captured (on telephone video footage) by various drivers in the area. It was a very frightening scene for everyone involved,” Judge Kelleher said.

The judge said that in the defendant’s eyes he was going to the assistance of a younger relative involved in a situation.

A sentence of four months was imposed on defendant, 21-year-old Brian Desmond of Innishmore Grove, Ballincollig, County Cork, for engaging with others in an affray.

Sgt. Davis said the incident occurred at 3.30pm on May 14 2020 at the junction by Aldi and McDonald’s in Ballincollig and it involved 12 people.

Traffic was forced to stop as the violent incident went out onto the roadway. Passing motorists video-recorded the incident.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the accused was not involved in the initial incident but he got a phone call from a younger relative that he was in difficulties and that there were more people on the other side of the dispute.

Brian Desmond armed himself with a brush handle and was seen striking another person with this.

Mr Buttimer said no one made any complaint of an assault occurring.

The same defendant was sentenced last month to one year in prison for a total of three charges of assault causing harm on boys aged 12 to 15 in Ballincollig.

Those injured parties were on their way home from training or playing in the Ballincollig area when they were attacked by Brian Desmond. One of them had his hurley taken and was slapped in the face with it. This injured party was only 15 years old as was another victim and the third boy was just 12.

Detective Garda Donal O’Connell said in those cases that Desmond, who was a former member of a boxing club, had been drinking heavily and taking large amounts of prescription tablets on the day of the attacks which were carried out on a laneway from the regional park to Innishmore Grove.