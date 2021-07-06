Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 15:59

Appeal to diners not to run off without paying for meals

Cork City and County VFI chairman Michael O'Donovan says it is really disappointing that some people are running off without paying.

Ann Murphy

A PLEA is being made to people to ensure they pay for their meal while dining outdoors, after a number of incidents of people failing to pay their bill in Cork and across the country.

Cork City and County Chairperson of Vintners Federation of Ireland, Michael O’Donovan, said the issue had arisen at a meeting last week of local members of the VFI in Cork.

He stressed that the problem is not widespread, but said that a number of members had raised the matter at the meeting after such incidents at their Cork businesses.

And in recent days, well-known Galway restauranteur JP McMahon tweeted about a couple running off without paying for their meal.

Michael O’Donovan said: “This has been mentioned to me a few times at meetings. We had a Cork meeting last week and it was mentioned there. It is a very small percentage though.” 

He continued: “It is really disappointing that people are doing this when we are operating with restrictions in place. People just want their businesses to survive.” 

At present, indoor dining cannot take place in restaurants and bars.

The Tanaiste, Leo Varadkar, has indicated that he will bring proposals to the government next week relating to the possibility of digital certificates being used as a basis to facilitate indoor hospitality.

Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath, said the government wants to see the resumption of indoor dining as quickly as possible.

