THREE people have been taken to hospital after an assault in Mallow.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of the town at around 11pm last night.

A garda spokesman said that one man, who was in his 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital while two teenage boys were taken to the Mercy University Hospital.

He added: “These are not believed to be life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this time but investigations are ongoing.”