Literary festival online for all July

35 events and workshops will take place online and in Bantry throughout July for the West Cork Literary Festival.

Poets, screenwriters, novelists, and podcasters are set to gather for an all-star line-up, which can be enjoyed from anywhere in the world.

The line-up of the online programme includes US author Torrey Peters, singer-songwriter Tolü Makay, poet Felispeaks, screenwriter Kate O’Riordan, Galway novelist Gavin Corbett, US author and journalist Bonnie Tsui, and author Christy Lefteri.

In addition to the festival’s online events, organisers are holding a small number of outdoor events at a marquee outside Bantry House, for the weekend of July 10 to 12.

Guests include Graham Norton, Cauvery Madhavan, Anna Griffen, Rachel Donohue, Rónán Hession, Alannah Hopkin, Nidhi Zak/Aria Eipe, Seán Hewitt, Lisa McInerney, Eimear Ryan, John Connell, Louise Kennedy and Stephen Walsh, and The Book Doctor returns to St Brendan’s NS.

Festival director, Eimear O’Herlihy, said: “I’ve really missed meeting writers and audiences and seeing them interact with one another and I’m craving the buzz of seeing visitors and locals alike enjoying the festival atmosphere in our town.”

Ms O’Herlihy said: “It has been wonderful, seeing people tune in from all over the world and being able to present literary events throughout the year, rather than focusing everything on one week.

“We love seeing the country opening up again, but, of course, this does mean that people are less likely to tune into online events and we are also hosting some outdoor in-person events, in an ever-changing landscape.

“It’s been quite the year, but we are still here and we are more committed than ever to supporting the work of Irish and international writers at all stages of their careers,” Ms O’Herlihy said.