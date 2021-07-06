Panto set to hit the big screen in Cork

Peter Pan – the panto starring panto favourites Alan Hughes, Rob Murphy and Jake Carter is set to fly onto the screen at Omniplex Cinemas across Cork.

For the first time, audiences can experience the much-loved panto from the comfort of their cinema seat.

The panto, which plays out like a live show, was directed by Simon Delaney and written by Karl Broderick and combines the magic of panto with the immediacy and immersion of the cinema screens at Omniplex.

Producer Karl Broderick said that the screening of the panto on the big screen is “a dream come true”.

“It's really a dream come true to see our panto in cinemas nationwide: reaching a wider audience than ever before.

“You get so much out of panto, even long after you've seen it and we are very proud that Omniplex Cinemas want to share our panto throughout Ireland,” he said.

Peter Pan – the Panto will run from Friday, July 9 at Omniplex Cinemas in Cork.

To book tickets, visit https://bit.ly/ThePantoOmniplex