Woman jailed for handling stolen bank card and using it twice to buy items valued at €20 or less

A young woman was jailed for eight months for handling a stolen bank card and using it to make purchases.

Leanne Hegarty, formerly of Gurranabraher Avenue, Cork, and of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to theft whereby a card was used twice to buy items valued €20 and €15.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said there was no suggestion that Hegarty had anything to do with stealing the card from a parked car.

However, she admitted coming into possession of the card and using it on March 26 2019 at Day to Day News on St. Patrick’s Street, Cork.

Sergeant John Kelleher said her previous convictions included 34 counts of theft, for burglary and four for robbery.

Mr Buttimer said the accused was already serving a prison sentence and was using her time well in prison.