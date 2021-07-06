'Why can't the rest of us operate': discussions to continue today on re-opening of hospitality

Talks in relation to the return of indoor dining took place yesterday afternoon between Government representatives and the hospitality industry.
A number of options for reopening were discussed, including customers being required to prove their vaccination status or that they have tested negative for Covid-19.
Indoor hospitality had been set to recommence in pubs and restaurants yesterday, but Taoiseach Micheál Martin last week confirmed the delay in reopening due to concerns over the Delta variant.
Among those from the hospitality industry that were present during the exploratory talks with senior government officials were representatives from the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) and the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI).
Members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) were not present, which Michael O’Donovan, owner of the Castle Inn on South Main Street and Cork City chairman of the VFI, said was “time-wasting”.
“If any concrete solution can be found, we presume Nphet will have to be consulted at that stage, so it seems that it is just time-wasting at the moment when Nphet isn’t in the room,” he said.
Mr Martin said on Monday that Nphet would not change its advice on the return of indoor hospitality, adding " it’s up to Government to deal with the different sectors of the economy, taking on board the advice that has been given."
“We were given guidelines of how to prevent Covid within indoor hospitality and, if we all obey those guidelines, I believe we should be open,” he said.