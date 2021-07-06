'Why can't the rest of us operate': discussions to continue today on re-opening of hospitality

BUSINESS owners in the hospitality sector in Cork have called for indoor hospitality to be reopened under the current guidelines outlined by Fáilte Ireland.

Talks in relation to the return of indoor dining took place yesterday afternoon between Government representatives and the hospitality industry.

A number of options for reopening were discussed, including customers being required to prove their vaccination status or that they have tested negative for Covid-19.

Indoor hospitality had been set to recommence in pubs and restaurants yesterday, but Taoiseach Micheál Martin last week confirmed the delay in reopening due to concerns over the Delta variant.

Among those from the hospitality industry that were present during the exploratory talks with senior government officials were representatives from the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) and the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI).

'Time-wasting'

Members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) were not present, which Michael O’Donovan, owner of the Castle Inn on South Main Street and Cork City chairman of the VFI, said was “time-wasting”.

“If any concrete solution can be found, we presume Nphet will have to be consulted at that stage, so it seems that it is just time-wasting at the moment when Nphet isn’t in the room,” he said.

Mr Martin said on Monday that Nphet would not change its advice on the return of indoor hospitality, adding " it’s up to Government to deal with the different sectors of the economy, taking on board the advice that has been given."

Mr O’Donovan said that while the VFI is “still very much interested in what the Government has to say”, its members are against trying to operate under a Covid-19 certificate system as it would “just lead to confrontations”.

“We have restrictions in place under the Fáilte Ireland guidelines and there’s the capacity, because you can only have six at a table with tables 1m or 2m apart, so we don’t see why we won’t be allowed open on July 19 implementing the restrictions that are in place.

“The hotels are proving it. We haven’t seen a spike in numbers come from a hotel. They are operating under those Fáilte Ireland guidelines so why can’t the rest of us that are still closed operate under those same guidelines.”

'We should be open'

Echoing Mr O’Donovan’s comments, Liam Edwards of Jim Edwards restaurant in Kinsale and a member of the national council of the RAI said that, while the industry was concerned about the Delta variant, he believed it can deal with it under current guidelines.

“We were given guidelines of how to prevent Covid within indoor hospitality and, if we all obey those guidelines, I believe we should be open,” he said.

He said that, while it was “great to see hotels open”, there was also frustration amongst restaurant owners in relation to hotels being able to serve all guests indoors without any Covid-19 certificate required to prove people’s vaccination status.

“They are busy indoors and there doesn’t seem to be any known cases coming out of this environment, so July 19 in my eyes is when we should be fully opened up,” he said.

He said that the proposals about having a Covid-19 certificate to dine indoors would bring with it many complications and that, as a local restaurant in operation for 50 years, he did not want to have to refuse half a family at the door.

Mr Edwards added: “I know there are talks of it happening the same as the Covid passport would work, but I think going to an airport to check in and a restaurant are two different environments.”

Impact on B&Bs

Mary Barry of Cottage Heights B&B in Castletownbere said that the continued closure of indoor hospitality was “really affecting the B&Bs”.

Ms Barry, who received some cancellations following the announcement about the delay in reopening indoor hospitality, said business would be “way busier” if indoor dining returned.

“No one thinks of the B&Bs and that people have to go out and eat in a restaurant and eat in the evening when staying at a B&B,” she said.

Both the VFI and RAI will hold meetings this morning before they reconvene with others in the hospitality industry and Government officials on Thursday with a view to finalising proposals.