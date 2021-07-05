Covid-19 latest: One Cork area reporting incidence of virus above national average rate

The Bandon-Kinsale Local Electoral Area (LEA) recorded more cases of Covid-19 cases than any other LEA in Cork in the 14 day period up to June 28.

According to figures from the Covid-19 Data Hub, which shows information on Covid-19 cases at a LEA level across Ireland, a total of 45 cases were recorded in the area for the period.

The LEA, which has a population of 37,269, recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 120.7, which is above the national average of 98.9 per 100k of the population.

Below national average

Fermoy LEA recorded the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases in Cork for the same period.

The LEA recorded 29 cases over the 14-day period and a 14-day incidence rate of 79.7 per 100k of the population.

In the city, Cork City South-East LEA recorded 26 cases of the virus and a 14-day incidence rate of 60.8.

Cork City South-Central LEA recorded 21 cases and an incidence rate of 54.3 per 100k of the population.

In Cork City North-East LEA, 18 cases of the virus and a 14-day incidence rate of 42.7 were recorded.

Both Cork City North-West LEA and Cork City South-West LEA recorded 15 cases of the virus.

Cork City North-West LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 37.3 per 100k of the population, while Cork City South-West LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 31.9.

Carrigaline LEA recorded 20 cases in the 14 day period and had a 14-day incidence rate of 56.9.

Kanturk LEA recorded 17 cases and an incidence rate of 68.2, while Mallow recorded 10 cases and a 14-day incidence rate of 34.3.

Both Skibbereen-West Cork LEA and Midleton LEA recorded 12 cases of Covid-19.

Skibbereen LEA had an incidence rate of 39.6 and Midleton had an incidence rate of 26.4.

The LEAs to record the lowest number of cases were Cobh, Macroom and Bantry.

Cobh LEA recorded six cases and an incidence rate of 17.6, while Macroom LEA also recorded six cases and an incidence rate of 16.3.

Bantry LEA recorded less than five cases and an incidence rate of less than five also.

Variation around the country

While authorities had been regularly reporting data on how many cases were reported by LEAs, this was paused following the recent cyber attack on the HSE, and the new figures are the first to be published in weeks.

The data shows that the Buncrana LEA has the highest 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate nationally at 608.1

The LEA with the lowest incidence rate (excluding LEAs with fewer than 5 cases in the last 14 days) is Tralee LEA with 15.1 cases per 100,000 of the population.