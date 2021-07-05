Roy Keane backed to join hit reality TV show

Bets backing Cork’s most famous footballer to take part in the new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here’ are rolling in as the odds favour Roy Keane appearing on the hit show.
Last month, it was confirmed that campmates are likely to return to the Aussie outback this year after travel restrictions forced last year’s instalment to be relocated to a castle in the Welsh countryside and Roy Keane is one of the surprise names being backed to make the trip.
The former Republic of Ireland midfielder and assistant manager has reportedly declined offers in the past to take part in the jungle madness, but judging by the bets placed with BoyleSports this week there could be a change of heart. Keane is now 16/1 to head Down Under with those odds trimmed all the way in from 25/1 last week.
Tiger King star Carole Baskin is one of the most likely candidates to be involved according to the betting and has been backed again to take part, seeing her chances clipped into 4/1 from 7/1 this week.
3/1 Piers Morgan
7/2 Ricky Hatton
4/1 Carole Baskin
5/1 Maura Higgins
7/1 Paul Gascoigne
10/1 Andrew Flintoff
10/1 Paul Mescal
10/1 Conor McGregor
12/1 Ronnie O'Sullivan
12/1 Jamie Redknapp
16/1 Steve Collins
16/1 Jermaine Jenas
16/1 Roy Keane
20/1 Steve McManaman
20/1 Alex Ferguson
20/1 Jessica Ennis-Hill
20/1 Matt Hancock
20/1 William Roche
20/1 Phil Taylor
25/1 Clint Dempsey
25/1 David Coulthard
25/1 Boris Johnson
25/1 Nigel Farage
33/1 Peter Ebdon
33/1 Jimmy White
66/1 Donald Trump
100/1 Gary Neville
100/1 Jose Mourinho