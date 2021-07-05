Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 17:00

Roy Keane backed to join hit reality TV show

Last month, it was confirmed that campmates are likely to return to the Aussie outback this year after travel restrictions forced last year’s instalment to be relocated to a castle in the Welsh countryside and Roy Keane is one of the surprise names being backed to make the trip.

Bets backing Cork’s most famous footballer to take part in the new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here’ are rolling in as the odds favour Roy Keane appearing on the hit show.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder and assistant manager has reportedly declined offers in the past to take part in the jungle madness, but judging by the bets placed with BoyleSports this week there could be a change of heart. Keane is now 16/1 to head Down Under with those odds trimmed all the way in from 25/1 last week.

Tiger King star Carole Baskin is one of the most likely candidates to be involved according to the betting and has been backed again to take part, seeing her chances clipped into 4/1 from 7/1 this week.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Roy Keane is being well fancied by quite a few punters to head Down Under and not for the first time. The former Manchester United star is 16/1 from 25/1 to take part in I’m A Celebrity and he would definitely be an interesting addition to the show. Carole Baskin has been consistently linked and she is now 4/1 from 7/1, so we are looking forward to see if the early speculation is on the money.” 

To Be a Contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2021 

3/1 Piers Morgan 

7/2 Ricky Hatton 

4/1 Carole Baskin 

5/1 Maura Higgins 

7/1 Paul Gascoigne 

10/1 Andrew Flintoff 

10/1 Paul Mescal 

10/1 Conor McGregor 

12/1 Ronnie O'Sullivan 

12/1 Jamie Redknapp 

16/1 Steve Collins 

16/1 Jermaine Jenas 

16/1 Roy Keane 

20/1 Steve McManaman 

20/1 Alex Ferguson 

20/1 Jessica Ennis-Hill 

20/1 Matt Hancock 

20/1 William Roche 

20/1 Phil Taylor 

25/1 Clint Dempsey 

25/1 David Coulthard 

25/1 Boris Johnson 

25/1 Nigel Farage 

33/1 Peter Ebdon 

33/1 Jimmy White 

66/1 Donald Trump 

100/1 Gary Neville 

100/1 Jose Mourinho

