Son of woman stabbed in Innishannon incident anxious to see progress in his case 

A man charged with assaulting his mother has told a court that he is anxious that a Book of Evidence be prepared as soon as possible in order to see progress in his case.

Gearoid Coughlan (31) of Ballycoughlan, Innishannon in Co Cork, previously appeared before Bandon District Court in connection with an assault on his mother, Mary, on June 4 last.

She underwent emergency surgery following a stabbing incident in her home. She has since been released from hospital.

Inspector Emmet Daly told a sitting of the court today that a more serious charge is a possibility and that a "thorough broad investigation" was ongoing.

Inspector Daly said that Mary Coughlan was now back at home following her hospitalisation and that gardaí would speak to once she had the opportunity to recover.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said that his client, who is in custody, asked that the case be expedited. Mr Coughlan addressed the court and expressed dissatisfaction with what he perceived as delays in his case.

However, Judge James McNulty said that Coughlan was incorrect when he stated that a Book of Evidence was due to be presented at this juncture.

A previous sitting of the case heard that Mr Coughlan had not being taking his prescribed medication. A report provided to court by a consultant psychiatrist in Cork Prison had outlined how Mr Coughlan had a longstanding history of paranoid schizophrenia and polysubstance drug abuse.

An application has been made for Mr Coughlan to be cared for in the Central Mental Hospital.

The matter was adjourned until July 19 next. Mr Coughlan was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.