'Someone out there can help us' say gardaí investigating Midleton remains find

GARDAI are appealing for help in identifying a woman whose remains were found near Midleton in January, believing that someone has information which can help them.

A small number of people who came forward earlier this year have had DNA taken from them for testing but no link between them and the remains was found.

The remains were discovered near the Shanty Gate on the old railway line at Westpark, 3km from Midleton, on the afternoon of January 5 by workers developing a greenway along the old railway line.

A crucifix and other items found close to the remains are believed to have been from a coffin.

The remains are believed to be those of a female older than 70 years of age at the time of her death. She is believed to have been between 5’ and 5’ 2” in height, with a large frame. She is also believed to have suffered from arthritis and she wore dentures.

An item of clothing, 50 inches in length and thought to be a nightdress, was found nearby.

Inspector Eoghan Healy is appealing to others who may have a relative missing, or who are aware of remains having been removed from a burial plot, to contact gardaí to provide DNA samples, or any information they have.

He said: “We are still hopeful that a family will come forward. This person is someone’s relative. She may have been interred elsewhere.”

He continued: “We want people to come forward to give us DNA.”

And he said: “The bones did not just arrive there. Someone out there can help us – even by making a phone call and indicating us to check somewhere.”

Inspector Healy said gardaí want to provide the woman with dignity by having her re-interred.

He added: “We want to treat the person with the dignity that she deserves.” Anyone with information can ring Midleton gardaí on 021 462 1550.