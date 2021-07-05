Garda warning after car stolen from Cork estate

GARDAI are urging motorists not to leave their vehicles unlocked following a theft of a car in Belgooly.

The car was stolen in the early hours of Saturday morning in an estate in the village.

A garda spokesman said the car was unlocked and the keys were in it.

He added that cars parked in the same estate had been “interfered with” a number of times already this year.

The stolen car, a 06-registered Renault Clio, has not yet been recovered.

Gardaí are appealing for all vehicle owners to ensure they lock their vehicle no matter where it is parked. Do not store valuables in it, 0but if you do have to, keep them out of sight.