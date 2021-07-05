'Such a special job': Cork's Sarah Greene thanks colleagues and co-stars after IFTA win 

Glanmire's Sarah Greene has thanked Normal People director Lenny Abrahamson and other production team members after her win at the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards on Sunday night.

The Cork actor won the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama award, for her role as Connell’s mother Lorraine in hit drama Normal People.

Normal People also won the IFTA for Best Drama, as part of an impressive nine wins in total out of 15 nominations.

Ms Greene received the award from Vikings and Raised by Wolves star Travis Fimmel and said she was 'a bit overwhelmed and shocked' when he said her name.

In a post on Instagram Ms Greene also congratulated Gráinne Seoige, who presented the award ceremony.

"Hosting an online awards ceremony is no joke, sorry for being so awkward," she wrote, before paying tribute to the author of Normal People.

"To Sally Rooney for writing something so beautiful," she wrote. "I wanted to thank the incredible cast and crew. It really was such [a] special job. Thank you so so much [IFTA Academy] and congratulations to all the nominees.

"Lorraine truly is an inspiration and I hope I can do as good a job with my son."

Wolfwalkers, the script of which was penned by Cork native Will Collins, won Best Film 2021.

The Virtual IFTA Awards 2021 was a star-studded affair, with Mark Hamill, Colin Farrell and Olivia Colman among the stellar line-up of guests at the ceremony.

All nominees joined the awards show virtually with many of the nominees hosting their own IFTA-viewing parties with friends and family, in line with current Covid guidelines.

"It was incredible to see the range of Irish talent and work that has been produced, often in the most difficult of circumstances, recognised tonight by a host of stars from around the world," IFTA CEO Áine Moriarty said.