Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 09:16

Elderly woman missing in Cork: Gardaí and family concerned for her wellbeing

Elderly woman missing in Cork: Gardaí and family concerned for her wellbeing

Kathleen Power, 77, missing from her home in Cork

Ann Murphy

GARDAÍ are appealing for help in finding a Cork woman missing who was last seen late last night.

77-year-old Kathleen Power was seen at around 10pm at Lotabeg Road in Mayfield.

Kathleen is 5’ 9”, of slim build and with shoulder length grey hair.

When last seen, she was wearing blue trousers and a white blouse.

Gardaí and Kathleen’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Kathleen is asked to contact Mayfield Garda station on 021 455 8510 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Gardaí appeal for help to find Cork man missing since Friday

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for help to find Cork man missing since Friday Gardaí appeal for help to find Cork man missing since Friday
Cork natives scoop awards at this year's IFTAs Cork natives scoop awards at this year's IFTAs
Emergency Services Stock Emergency services at scene of an incident in Cork
cork gardanorthside
Delays in Cork as emergency services deal with collision

Delays in Cork as emergency services deal with collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more