Elderly woman missing in Cork: Gardaí and family concerned for her wellbeing

GARDAÍ are appealing for help in finding a Cork woman missing who was last seen late last night.

77-year-old Kathleen Power was seen at around 10pm at Lotabeg Road in Mayfield.

Kathleen is 5’ 9”, of slim build and with shoulder length grey hair.

When last seen, she was wearing blue trousers and a white blouse.

Gardaí and Kathleen’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Kathleen is asked to contact Mayfield Garda station on 021 455 8510 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.