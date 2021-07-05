Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 08:46

Delays in Cork as emergency services deal with collision

Fire crews are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision between Halfway and Killeady. Picture: Cork City Fire/Twitter.

Cork commuters are being urged to drive with care on the R589, as emergency services deal with a road traffic collision between Killeady and Halfway. 

Cork City Fire Fire Brigade said on Twitter that there were no serious injuries in the incident, but asked motorists to use caution in the area. 

Crews from both Anglesea Street and the Cork County fire service are at the scene and AA Roadwatch confirms there are delays on approach.

AA Roadwatch are also reporting that, in the city, it is slow approaching the Dunkettle Interchange on the M8 southbound.

cork roadscork city fire
