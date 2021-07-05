Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of missing Cork man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing 48 year-old Robert Fitzpatrick.

"Robert was last seen in Cork at approximately 10.15am on Friday 2nd July 2021," a Garda spokesperson said.

"When last seen, he was wearing black trousers with red braces, a white shirt, sunglasses with only one lenses and a red facemask."

Gardaí said they are concerned for Robert’s well being.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Robert is asked to contact Anglesea Garda station on 021 452000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.