Sun, 04 Jul, 2021 - 22:30

Cork natives scoop awards at this year's IFTAs

Glanmire native Sarah Greene won the award for best supporting actress in a drama, for her role as Connell’s mother Lorraine in 'Normal People'.

Amy Nolan

Cork was well represented at tonight's virtual Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards, with a number of Cork natives being nominated for awards.

Glanmire native Sarah Greene won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, for her role as Connell’s mother Lorraine in Normal People

She received the award from Vikings and Raised by Wolves star Travis Fimmel.

Normal People also won the IFTA for Best Drama, as part of an impressive nine wins in total out of 15 nominations.

Wolfwalkers, the script of which was penned by Cork native Will Collins, won Best Film 2021.

This is the second time in the history of the IFTA awards that an animated movie has won in this category following on from Song of the Sea in 2015, also from Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon.

Hollywood leading man Josh Brolin presented Best Film and reflected on the impact Ireland has had on him.

“My own story with Ireland is that at 20 years old I was in Dublin, and I blindly walked into a theatre on a movie called My Left Foot and left a changed man. 

"With the rest of my very little money that same trip, I saw the Cusack’s do Three Sisters at the Gate Theatre and was again changed. 

"I also read A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man that same trip. 

"Ireland has had a massive impact on me, so I just wanted to say congratulations to all the nominees because I know how tough it is to manifest an idea into film."

This evening's virtual IFTA Awards 2021 was a star-studded affair, with Mark Hamill, Colin Farrell and Olivia Colman among the stellar line-up of guests at the ceremony.

All nominees joined the awards show virtually with many of the nominees hosting their own IFTA-viewing parties with friends and family, in line with current covid guidelines.

Speaking about the ceremony IFTA CEO Áine Moriarty congratulated all of the winners. 

"We were so delighted to be able to bring together such an illustrious group of Irish and International screen talent to celebrate the ongoing growth and success of our industry in Ireland. 

"It was incredible to see the range of Irish talent and work that has been produced, often in the most difficult of circumstances, recognised tonight by a host of stars from around the world, guided all the way by the brilliant hosting of Gráinne Seoige," she continued. 

entertainmentcork people
