'It's a race between the vaccine and the virus': Concerns expressed over Delta variant

COVID-19 cases reported yesterday marked the highest daily total since May 1, with fears over the Delta variant continuing to mount.

The Department of Health confirmed 562 new cases of Covid-19 and 48 Covid patients in hospital, 14 of which were in intensive care.

It comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed concern over the variant, saying he anticipates a fourth wave of the pandemic.

“Delta does present a challenge,” he said.

“There will be a wave but I think it will be different in its impact to previous waves. Every phase of this is different to the previous phase and we learn lessons from the previous phase.

“We have far more of the population vaccinated now,” he said.

“There’s a few weeks to go yet to see how this [the Delta variant] manifests itself and the view of the public health authorities is that it could be in the latter part of this month that you’d see the numbers rising more significantly, and into August, so that is why we had to move early in the week to pause the reopening,” he added.

Meanwhile, following the expansion of the vaccination rollout programme, Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher appealed to the 18 to 34 cohort to avail of the vaccine.

“It is a race between the vaccine and the virus,” he told The Echo.

“We want to get back to normal and unless all of us are in it together, ie fully vaccinated, we’re not going to get out of it. Definitely I would implore every man and woman young and old to get the vaccine.”