Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 06:00

Ireland 'on target' to reopen schools in September, Taoiseach says

Ireland 'on target' to reopen schools in September, Taoiseach says

Speaking at the weekend, Micheál Martin said that whilst he is concerned about the Delta variant of Covid-19, he does not envisage it impacting on children returning to primary and secondary schools in September. Pic Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

THE Taoiseach has said Ireland is "fully on target" to see schools reopening in September. 

Speaking at the weekend, Micheál Martin said that whilst he is concerned about the Delta variant of Covid-19, he does not envisage it impacting on children returning to primary and secondary schools in September.

"We’re fully on target [to re-open schools in September], but what the CMO has asked us, and has asked the HSE and NPHET, is to just have a look at everything again to do with all of the protocols we have in terms of education, to make sure that we can update it and improve it."

Mr Martin said what the Government has been told by the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn is that there will "unequivocally" be another wave of the pandemic. 

He said case numbers in the United Kingdom are "worrying" but added that he believes the Government's decision to delay Ireland's reopening plan "will slow down the spreading of the Delta variant".

"It’s the sensible thing to do in light of what we’re learning from the United Kingdom and Scotland in particular,” he said.

Mr Martin said it is "a race between the vaccines and the virus".

"I think there are opportunities in terms of the vaccination programme to mitigate [the spread of the Delta variant].

"As we vaccinate more, we reduce risk," he said.

One area that will be particularly focused on ahead of the reopening of schools will be the whole issue of the proper ventilation of buildings and classrooms, the Taoiseach said.

"We’ll be looking at some areas around ventilation to make sure that buildings are properly ventilated – that’s an important point in respect of Covid-19 as well."

Read More

Cork businessman remembered as 'gentleman' with a ‘tremendous personality’ following his passing

More in this section

Emergency Services Stock Emergency services at scene of an incident in Cork
Spike in hospital admissions from Delta Covid wave 'would be extremely concerning' Spike in hospital admissions from Delta Covid wave 'would be extremely concerning'
Traffic delays reported in areas of Cork following two collisions Traffic delays reported in areas of Cork following two collisions
cork educationeducationmicheal martin
Cork natives scoop awards at this year's IFTAs

Cork natives scoop awards at this year's IFTAs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more