Cork TD unhappy with lack of new primary care centres for northside

A Cork TD has said that the lack of any primary care facilities for the city under the Sláintecare Implementation Strategy and Action Plan is “extremely stark”.

Sinn Féin’s Thomas Gould received a written response to a parliamentary question put to the Government on the number of primary care centres that are scheduled to open in Cork under the plan.

The Sláintecare Implementation Strategy & Action Plan highlights the development of new primary care centres as a key component to enhance community care and to deliver care in a location at, or as near as possible, to an individual’s home, where it is safe and clinically appropriate to do so.

Mr Gould said, however, that the location of the four primary care centres scheduled to open in Cork “simply isn’t good enough”, and they do not alleviate the problems associated with the lack of facilities in the northside of the city in particular.

The four primary care centres planned for Cork will be located in Bandon, Bantry, Beara, and Cobh.

There is currently one primary care centre in operation in the northside of the city at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher.

“The lack of facilities in the North East goes completely against Sláintecare,” he said. “With four facilities due to open in Cork over the next few years, it is extremely disappointing that not one of these is to be in the North East area.

“This simply isn’t good enough, and we can’t continue to expect people from Mayfield or Ballyvolane or Glanmire to travel to access primary care services.

“For too long now, communities such as Mayfield, Ballyvolane, and the Glen have been stripped of services.”

Mr Gould has written to health minister Stephen Donnelly asking how the locations of the new primary care centres were decided, and if consideration will be given to open a primary care centre in the North East.

Local area representative for the North East ward Mandy O’Leary-Hegarty said: “I’ve been raising the issue of a lack of GP services in Glanmire for months now.

“The fact that plans for new primary care centres don’t include the Glanmire area is an absolute disgrace. This is a fast-growing and developing area with a lot of young families. These people need access to local primary care facilities.”

The most recent update from the HSE advises that there are currently 142 operational primary care centres, with a further 30 scheduled to open before the end of 2023.