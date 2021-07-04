Sun, 04 Jul, 2021 - 20:36

Pictures: Beach church service held in popular West Cork village

Pictured performing a hymn at the beach church service in Courtmacsherry was Rev Kingsley Sutton. Picture: Denis Boyle

Amy Nolan

An open-air beach church service was held in the picturesque seaside village of Courtmacsherry this morning.

The unique service was hosted by St John the Evangelist Church, part of the Kilgarriffe Union of Parishes – Church of Ireland parishes in the Clonakilty, Timoleague, and Courtmacsherry areas.

Pictured at the beach church service in Courtmacsherry was Michael, Grace and Sarah Harrington. Picture: Denis Boyle
The idea of a beach service was piloted by the church last summer on Courtmacsherry Beach Bay and made a return at 11am today. 

The service was open to all, but those attending were asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Pictured at the beach church service in Courtmacsherry was Daphne and Rosanna Sutton. Picture: Denis Boyle
People were advised to bring fold-up chairs or rugs to sit on and even a picnic to enjoy after the service.

"The theme the Government has given the summer is ‘outdoors’, so out we will go," Rev Kingsley Sutton told The Echo ahead of the service. 

Pictured at the beach church service in Courtmacsherry was Rosemary and Hugo Jones with Evie. Picture: Denis Boyle
The next beach church service will be held on Courtmacsherry Beach Bay on Sunday, July 25 at 11am.

