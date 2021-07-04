Traffic delays reported in areas of Cork following two collisions

Traffic delays have been reported in Cork this afternoon following two collisions.

At approximately 3pm, a collision occurred on the N20 Mallow Road in Rathduff.

Three units from the fire brigade, two from Cork city and one from Mallow, attended the scene.

The units from Cork city returned to the station at approximately 3:45pm whilst the unit from Mallow remains at the scene.

AA Roadwatch has reported that Gardaí are also at the scene and that traffic is slow on both approaches.

AA Roadwatch has also reported a collision on the N40.

"There's a collision on the N40 eastbound just before J4 Sarsfield Rd.

"There are delays on approach.

"Take extra care as excess surface water has been reported on this route," they said.

Traffic delays have also been reported on the N25 eastbound into Castlemartyr.