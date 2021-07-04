Sun, 04 Jul, 2021 - 16:22

Traffic delays reported in areas of Cork following two collisions

Traffic delays reported in areas of Cork following two collisions

Traffic delays have been reported in Cork this afternoon following two collisions.

Amy Nolan

Traffic delays have been reported in Cork this afternoon following two collisions.

At approximately 3pm, a collision occurred on the N20 Mallow Road in Rathduff.

Three units from the fire brigade, two from Cork city and one from Mallow, attended the scene. 

The units from Cork city returned to the station at approximately 3:45pm whilst the unit from Mallow remains at the scene. 

AA Roadwatch has reported that Gardaí are also at the scene and that traffic is slow on both approaches. 

AA Roadwatch has also reported a collision on the N40.

"There's a collision on the N40 eastbound just before J4 Sarsfield Rd. 

"There are delays on approach. 

"Take extra care as excess surface water has been reported on this route," they said. 

Traffic delays have also been reported on the N25 eastbound into Castlemartyr.

More in this section

Covid-19 latest: 448 new cases confirmed as Taoiseach expresses concern over Delta variant Covid-19 latest: 448 new cases confirmed as Taoiseach expresses concern over Delta variant
Taoiseach in Cork to launch annual progress report of ‘vitally’ important social inclusion programme Taoiseach in Cork to launch annual progress report of ‘vitally’ important social inclusion programme
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man put three wraps of heroin in his mouth to avoid drugs search on Cork city street 
cork gardacork trafficcork roads
Covid latest: 562 new cases reported

Covid latest: 562 new cases reported

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more